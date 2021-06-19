Microsoft hasn’t included Skype and Meet Now into Windows 11 for a reason: ‘Teams for Life’ could become a unified communication platform

Microsoft could offer a singular, unified communications platform that could replace both Skype and Meet Now. A mystery app, called ‘Teams for Life’ could become the primary audio, video, and text-based communication within Windows 11.

It seems Microsoft might not be interested in maintaining multiple communication and collaboration platforms for the Windows operating system. The company is reportedly fusing Skype and Meet Now and could offer a new unified, singular solution with a simplified User Interface (UI).

Skype Personal and for Business missing from Windows 11 for a strong reason:

The leaked ISO of Windows 11 does not contain Skype. Needless to mention, Skype was Microsoft’s all-weather communication and collaboration platform before Microsoft Teams arrived.

The absence of Skype and Meet Now led to multiple speculations and rumors about Microsoft retiring the platforms. Incidentally, though Skype was a pioneer of PC-based communication, Microsoft gradually brought forth the Teams platform.

You may have noticed the absence of Meet Now & Skype in general in Windows 11

Take the following with a grain of salt as it's just me looking through resources:

There are now mentions of a Meet & Chat button, primarily focused on Chat — Albacore (@thebookisclosed) June 16, 2021

Recently a new “Meet & Chat” button in the code appeared which seemed to execute a Teams version. The program was primarily suited for online chatting on a Windows PC.

Another Tweet now claims that Microsoft will soon publish “Teams for Life” software. The app offers the basic communication and collaboration functions of Microsoft Teams.

Coming soon: "Teams for life" app for Windows 10/11 — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) June 18, 2021

It is interesting to note that Microsoft could be developing Teams for Life for Windows 10 OS as well. This also suggests that Microsoft could finally be retiring Skype.

Although Skype was immensely popular, it could not capture the audience during the pandemic, which witnessed a surge in platforms such as Zoom. Businesses, however, have welcomed Microsoft Teams.

Teams for Life to offer individual Windows 11 PC users a robust communication platform?

Microsoft included Meet Now in Windows 10 build 19043.1055. However, the company has removed the same from version 1043.1081 as well as within the Cumulative Update KB5003690.

But, there will also be a need for a reliable communication platform, even for individuals who use a Windows PC. Hence, it is quite likely that Microsoft could be readying a simplified, unified, and feature-packed communications platform for Windows 11.

Microsoft Teams for iOS updated with more Teams for Life support – https://t.co/6OhToADaIL… pic.twitter.com/acUJpI4JFu — AZ (@AzArdit) February 20, 2021

The functions and features of Teams of Life are still unclear. The leaked build of Windows 11 does not contain any variant of the app.

Incidentally, with each update, Skype has started to resemble Microsoft Teams. Simply put, Skype could very easily be “Teams for personal or private use”.

Plot twist: Consumer Skype finally folds into "Teams for life", then marketing decides that the product naming doesn't make sense anymore and renames the whole thing to "Microsoft NetMeeting". — Kristan Kenney (@kristan_kenney) June 16, 2021

Although Skype usage hasn’t risen, it has always remained one of the must-have apps. Several Windows PC users have a Skype ID.

Hence, it is not clear how Microsoft will proceed while retiring Skype and replacing Meet Now with Teams for Life.