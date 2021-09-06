Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 leaked benchmarks may indicate why Samsung will sell Galaxy S22 Series with Exynos 2200 in lesser regions

Benchmarks for a mystery, flagship Snapdragon SoC (System on a Chip) have leaked. Although there’s no official confirmation yet, the mystery SoC could be Qualcomm Snapdragon 898. And the results might indicate why Samsung is offering its upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S22, with the chipset in more markets.

Samsung will start mass-producing its upcoming flagship Android smartphone series. The Samsung Galaxy S22 will either have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 or the Exynos 2200, depending on the market.

Next-Gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 benchmarks leak on Geekbench:

Qualcomm could announce its next generation of flagship smartphone processors, the Snapdragon 898. Needless to mention, every credible smartphone manufacturer will want to embed the SoC within the top-end, premium, or flagship Android smartphones of 2022.

Qualcomm is rumored to be manufacturing the Snapdragon 898 on a new 4nm Fabrication Node. Along with new and powerful sets of CPUs, the SoC will also have an upgraded GPU.

[ Breaking ]

Snapdragon 895 or 898 spotted on geekbench. – GPU – Adreno 730

– CPU – 1*2.42GHz+3*2.17GHz+1.79GHz

– Samsung 4nm Source:https://t.co/2AQ36bdH0V#Android #Snapdragon pic.twitter.com/W8WQgfPETu — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 4, 2021

A set of benchmarks, which some reports claim, belong to the Snapdragon 898, have leaked online. Interestingly, there is some discrepancy about the naming of the upcoming top-end smartphone chipset from Qualcomm.

Regardless of the name, the leaked benchmarks reveal the details of a premium octa-core Snapdragon SoC. The chipset features a Cortex-X2 Super Core running at 2.42GHz. There are three 2.17GHz Cortex-A710 Power cores and four 1.79GHz Cortex-A510 Efficiency cores.

BREAKING NEWS Verizon is said to be asking Samsung for the Exynos variant of the Galaxy S22 series – Europe and South America are confirmed to get the Exynos 2200 – Hong Kong, China & Korea will get SD898 but China Telecom is negotiating for the Exynos 2200 (like Verizon) pic.twitter.com/B8ZdaSh4d7 — Anthony (@TheGalox_) September 5, 2021

The benchmarks also confirm the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC of 2022 packs Andreno 730 GPU. Needless to mention, this is a huge upgrade over the Andreno 660 which resides in the Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Why is Samsung packing Snapdragon 898 into a greater number of Galaxy S22 Android smartphones than its own Exynos 2200?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Series marks a significant change in the way Samsung distributes its flagship Android smartphones. In the case of the previous flagship models, the Galaxy S21 series, the Snapdragon 888 variant was limited to a couple of regions.

The reason why Samsung will release Snapdragon models of the Galaxy S22 series on Exynos regions is because the Exynos 2200 is very hard to make because of yield issues. If it wasn't for the limitations, the Galaxy S22 series would be powered by Exynos in most regions. pic.twitter.com/JUrjHelMM5 — Anthony (@TheGalox_) September 6, 2021

However, moving ahead, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will reportedly have a far greater number of devices with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 as compared to the ones with Exynos 2200 SoC.

The leaked benchmarks could offer some clarity behind Samsung’s alleged decision. However, generally speaking, Qualcomm Snapdragon is a far more reliable SoC when it comes to production and performance.

The Batteries for the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra have received certification. 4370mah rated = 4500mah typical 4855mah rated = 5000mah typical pic.twitter.com/VCWHP1zJ41 — Anthony (@TheGalox_) September 1, 2021

The Samsung devices with Exynos SoC haven’t been as popular as the ones with the Snapdragon chipset. Samsung could be addressing the seemingly less-than-ideal perception associated with its own Exynos SoC, and selling devices with the popular Snapdragon SoC.

Incidentally, Qualcomm’s top-end SoC is becoming a little difficult to “manage”. The recent performance issues with the OnePlus devices could be a good example. Hence, it will be interesting to see how well Samsung manages to keep the thermals of the upcoming Galaxy S22 series.