Some inbuilt apps for Windows 11 will cease to function unless PC owners install update: Microsoft has rolled out KB5006746 to address expired digital certificate

Some Windows 11 OS users might face difficulty accessing or opening a few integrated apps. The issue is due to an expired digital certificate, and an update, identified as KB5006746, addresses the same.

Expired Certificates have caused quite a few problems in the recent past. It seems the same issue could trouble a few PC users who have upgraded to Windows 11.

Microsoft has indicated that some Windows 11 users might experience issues opening or using some built-in apps and features. The company explained the issue on the ‘Windows Health’ dashboard:

“Starting on November 1, 2021, some users might be unable to open or use certain built-in Windows apps or parts of some built-in apps that have not installed KB5006746, released October 21, 2021.”

“This is caused by an issue with a Microsoft digital certificate, which expired October 31, 2021. Devices running in S mode are more likely to be affected.”

As clearly indicated by Microsoft, the premium tiers of Windows 11, which includes the Pro and Enterprise Editions, should not face any such issues with any of the integrated apps. Windows 11 Home Edition users, and particularly those running their PC in the ‘S’ mode, could experience the problem.

Microsoft has released KB5006746, a minor but important update to renew the Expired Certificate:

The apps and features potentially impacted by the Expired Certificate issue in Windows 11, version 21H2 includes:

Snipping Tool

Accounts page and landing page in the Settings app (‘S’ mode only)

Touch Keyboard, Voice Typing, and Emoji Panel

Input Method Editor user interface (IME UI)

‘Getting started’ and Tips

Microsoft has confirmed that affected Windows 11 customers should install the KB5006746 Release Preview Update. The update should resolve any issues with the majority of the apps.

It is important to note that KB5006746 is just a temporary fix. Microsoft has assured it is working on a permanent fix.

The Windows OS maker indicated it would release the permanent fix in a future update. In other words, Windows 11 users could expect an updated and renewed certificate to arrive with the next Patch Tuesday Update.