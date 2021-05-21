Tesla Roadster to pack rocket booster promises Elon Musk: 0-60 mph in 1.1 sec, 600+ miles of range, and other features promised

A ‘SpaceX package’ will propel the Tesla Roadster all-electric vehicle. Elon Musk’s Tesla Motors plans to literally stuff rockets in the electric supercar. The company is promising the Roadster can achieve the 0-60 mph in 1.1 seconds speeds with the optional add-on.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla is updating the new Roadster design. The SpaceX package is just one of the optional add-ons for the all-electric sportscar.

Tesla Roadster to get cold-air rocket thrusters strapped on its rear for quick acceleration:

Tesla’s long-delayed electric sports car, the Roadster, will have an optional SpaceX package. The optional feature literally consists of cold-air rocket thrusters strapped on the all-electric sportscar.

The SpaceX package will allow the vehicle to achieve 0 to 60 MPH acceleration in just 1.1 seconds. A prototype of the Tesla Roadster is currently on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

Production article will look different (better) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2021

A plaque accompanying the supercar confirms the availability of the optional package for enhanced performance. Talking about the acceleration time with the SpaceX package, the plaque reads:

“Demonstrating the versatility of electric power and adding extra distinction to the car’s already high performance, an announced SpaceX package would outfit the Roadster with cold air rocket thrusters positioned at the rear, allowing for a 0-to-60-mph acceleration time of 1.1 seconds – largely unprecedented among modern road cars.”

Incidentally, Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently tweeted that the production version of the Roadster would look even better than the prototype. Musk did not offer specifics. He merely hinted the production version of the Tesla Roadster would look better than the prototype.

Tesla Roadster specifications, features, price, availability:

Back when Tesla Motors first unveiled the Tesla Roadster, the company had mentioned a list of highly impressive or perhaps “ludicrous” specifications of the all-electric sports car.

Musk had claimed the Roadster could achieve acceleration of 0 to 60 MPH within 1.9 seconds. Using the vehicle sensibly could get the owner more than 600 miles from a single, full recharge cycle.

Strangely, Elon Musk claimed even these impressive specifications were “basic”. The CEO of Tesla Motors has previously hinted about the “SpaceX package” with cold air thrusters around the vehicle to boost performance.

He even added that it will be “like full-on James Bond,” and that a thruster is going to be hidden behind the license plate.

Tesla plans to complete all the pre-production engineering of the new Tesla Roadster this year itself. If Tesla Motors sticks to the schedule, buyers could book the all-electric supercar in 2022 as the company intends to begin production in 2022. The car starts at a base price of $200,000, with the Founders Series model costing $50,000 more.