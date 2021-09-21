Updated PC Health Check app now available for everyone: Microsoft fixes erroneous ‘incompatible’ messages and offers simple, detailed information

Microsoft seems to have rigorously tested and re-released the PC Health Check app. The new version apparently addresses a lot of errors which resulted in the ‘This PC can’t run Windows 11’ messages on compatible computers with newer CPUs and hardware.

After troubling several PC owners by giving them disappointing news about not being able to upgrade to Windows 11, a new version of the PC Health Check app is available. The new version offers a lot more clarity about the possibility, or lack thereof, of installing Windows 11.

New PC Health Check Tool available directly from Microsoft servers:

Microsoft will soon release Windows 11 as a free upgrade. Eligible and compatible PCs running Windows 10, and even Windows 7, can avail of the upgrade. The company had released the PC Health Check app back in June to help PC users confirm if their computers were able to support and run Windows 11.

Remember that PC Health Check app Microsoft released to help users determine if their systems met all the requirements for Windows 11, and then pulled offline? It's been updated, and it's available to download again. https://t.co/omVghdxkce — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) September 21, 2021

Windows 11 has a rather strict set of System Requirements. The biggest hurdle to upgrading is undoubtedly the Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module). Microsoft has time and again stressed that it won’t relax these conditions for general PC users.

Needless to say, thousands of computers that are a few years old but are still quite powerful and capable, will not be able to run Windows 11. To ascertain if a computer can run the upcoming OS, Microsoft released PC Health Check Tool.

The company quickly redacted the tool. Several Windows 10 OS users started pointing out its flaws and erroneous reporting. Microsoft reworked the app and cautiously re-released the app to a select few Windows Insider program participants.

We just made updates to the Windows 11 PC Health Check App. It now provides more detailed info on requirements not met. This should help in cases where folks assumed CPU compat issues were TPM related https://t.co/hTWMe16DWO pic.twitter.com/eZLTZMOdjT — David Weston (DWIZZZLE) (@dwizzzleMSFT) June 25, 2021

It appears Microsoft is confident the updated PC Health Check Tool will offer a fair and accurate assessment of a PC running Windows 10 or Windows 7 about running Windows 11.

Incidentally, Microsoft hasn’t confirmed the availability of the updated PC Health Check Tool on its social media accounts. Nonetheless, interested users can download the same directly from Microsoft’s servers.

New PC Health Check Tool offers detailed information about incompatibility and links to more online resources:

The earlier version of the PC Health Check Tool was quite rudimentary. It basically ran a few checks and delivered a simple pop-up message. The tool either confirmed the PC supports Windows 11 or noted that the device would receive Windows 10 updates.

Why make an app that checks if the system is Windows 11 compatible if it does not even tell you which requirements are not met? 🤔 In most cases it will be Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TMP) incompatibility, but still… why does it not say so? 🙃 pic.twitter.com/DKuuvLdyqx — VideoCardz.com (@VideoCardz) June 24, 2021

The new PC Health Check Tool, however, is a lot more informative. In case the PC running an earlier version of Windows OS is incompatible with Windows 11, the tool offers a simple-to-read report.

The report, also in the form of a pop-up, the lack of necessary hardware components. The most obvious limitations are TPM 2.0, Secure Boot, or an older generation of CPU.

Windows 11 will officially roll out to compatible PCs running Windows 10, and Windows 7, starting from October 5. Microsoft recently re-released a ‘Reliability Patch‘ to fix common errors and roadblocks to smoothen the upgrade process to Windows 11.