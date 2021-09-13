Microsoft releases ‘Reliability Patch’ again: KB4023057 will confirm if the PC will get Windows 10 version 21H2 or Windows 11?

Microsoft has released or rather re-released an Optional Update for Windows 10. The small patch, tagged, KB4023057, strongly indicates the Windows 10 21H2 update is finalized. Alternatively, the patch should also lay the groundwork for Windows 11 on qualifying and compatible computers.

Windows 11 is about to release as a free upgrade for compatible and qualifying PCs running Windows 10, and Windows 7. Additionally, Windows 10 should also receive the second major Cumulative Feature Update of 2021. The Optional Update KB4023057 should help in both cases.

KB4023057 release confirms the arrival of Windows 10 21H2 and Windows 11?

Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 11 will arrive as a free upgrade to eligible and compatible computers running Windows 10. The upgrade path to Windows 11 is even available to Windows 7 holdouts.

However, upgrading to Windows 11 will be a lot different than the transitions of previous operating systems. For starters, Windows 11 has a far stricter list of System Requirements.

Neither Windows 7 nor Windows 10 demanded computers have Secure Boot and TPM 2.0. However, Windows 11 mandates the presence of both these security standards.

Several OEMs and hardware manufacturers mostly in the motherboard segment have been releasing firmware updates to ensure TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot are working optimally.

2018-11 update for windows 10 version 1803 for x64-based systems (kb4023057) – error 0x80070643 https://t.co/utkG0wVe1U — Crytonic (@CrytonicMac) August 21, 2021

Microsoft too wants to ensure qualifying computers have a smooth upgrade experience. Hence, the company keeps releasing KB4023057.

Incidentally, Microsoft has often released the update a few weeks before rolling out a major Cumulative Feature Update. Hence, it is quite likely that Windows 10 21H2 is right around the corner.

Microsoft Update Health Tools platform updated to check for possible problems while upgrading Windows 10:

The Support Document for KB4023057 indicates Microsoft modified the patch last month. It is an optional update.

Simply put, Microsoft will not auto-download and install the update. Windows 10 OS users will have to manually search for updates, and accept installing the optional update.

KB4023057: Update for Windows 10 Update Service components pic.twitter.com/DqyuCzaRKV — digitalisingyou (@digitalisingyou) August 26, 2021

KB4023057 tries to improve the reliability of the upgrading process of Windows OS. It looks for and attempts to address potential issues with Windows Registry and the operating system.

The optional update is part of Microsoft Update Health Tools. Microsoft lists the following capabilities and benefits of installing KB4023057:

May attempt to compress files to make room for the upcoming feature update and important updates. If a file or folder has been improved by the update, they will appear with two blue arrows in the user profile directory.

The update will display a warning if the device is running low on space.

New options will help appear to help users clean up disk space so you can install the update on your device easily when it is low on disk space.

Microsoft will attempt to reset network settings if problems are detected or if they’ve been configured to block updates incorrectly.

Clean up registry keys preventing updates.

Repair disabled or corrupted Windows components preventing updates on your device.

May reset the Windows Update database.

Although optional Windows 10 users who have a newer PC should download and install KB4023057. The update could smoothen the upgrade process to Windows 11. At the very least, it could ensure the PC receives the Windows 10 21H2 update.