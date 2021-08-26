Windows 11 Taskbar restrictions are ‘final’: Severely limited functionality and reduced features are intentional for final RTM and OEM Release?

The Windows 11 Taskbar is way less customizable than its previous iteration. Microsoft has been steadily reducing functions and personalization options of Taskbar, and the changes are reportedly final.

Microsoft has confirmed that it has intentionally restricted Taskbar functions, context menu, and customization options. Simply put, the Taskbar with limited functionality will be a part of the final or stable release of Windows 11.

Microsoft keeps removing functions from Taskbar in Windows 11:

Multiple reports have confirmed that Windows 11 is in the final stages of development. The recent Preview Builds may have contained a lot of unstable and experimental features. However, Microsoft could release a stable build of Windows 11 to PC manufacturers as soon as September 2021.

Microsoft confirms Windows 11 does not support these taskbar features https://t.co/7MLgtf0AlN pic.twitter.com/EPlIwxjFCH — Rich Tehrani (@rtehrani) August 26, 2021

Some reports claim Microsoft could release Windows 11 in the production channel in October 2021. This means legitimate Windows 10 users could search for Windows 11 upgrade and opt to install the same. Similarly, laptop and desktop making companies that qualify as OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers) could also get access to final or stable Windows 11 builds.

Sorry, @Microsoft, but I'm really not liking the centered Taskbar buttons in #Windows11. At the very least, move the Start button back to the left end. https://t.co/MlZwQ4VvsD — 🏳️‍🌈🐺💉 Shadow D. Vaccinated Wolf (@SDWolf) August 26, 2021

Despite the steadily nearing release date, Microsoft has reportedly refused to bring back the functions and features that the Windows 11 Taskbar had in Windows 10.

Windows 11 taskbar has an extremely limited right-click (context) menu. It is no longer possible to drag a file or app to the taskbar. Additionally, the modern taskbar does not allow users to ungroup items/apps.

11,000 users called on Microsoft to bring back the ability to move the Windows 11 taskbar to the top and sides https://t.co/FHSinZ5D1x #info #news #tech — Gray Hats (@the_yellow_fall) August 25, 2021

If these crippling limitations weren’t enough, Microsoft seems to have removed features from the taskbar calendar flyout. In Windows 10, users can click on the clock icon on the right side of the Taskbar to access the calendar flyout. But Microsoft has removed Events integration from the calendar flyout and it is no longer possible to view agendas.

Downgraded Taskbar is a deliberate design choice, confirms Microsoft as it prepares to release Windows 11 to PC manufacturers:

Several Windows 11 testers who participate in the Windows Insider program, have constantly called out Microsoft for removing important functions of Taskbar. In fact, quite a few routinely felt the crippled Taskbar could be the result of bugs that Microsoft is addressing.

These features are currently missing from Windows 11 taskbarhttps://t.co/K7s3jCkeLw pic.twitter.com/phzHNAU0PP — Windows Latest (@WindowsLatest) August 25, 2021

However, Microsoft has confirmed that all the changes to Taskbar are intentional. Moreover, the company indicated the design choices will be carried forward into the final build of Windows 11.

“Thank you so much for giving us your feedback. While we’ll continue to use your feedback to guide the future of features like this, currently on Windows 11, there is a calendar option in the new widgets experience that you can use to quickly see your personal calendar and its events.”

Get used to widgets: Microsoft deliberately cut the functionality of the Windows 11 taskbar https://t.co/EKFjb2O94V pic.twitter.com/NxlWKwRW7V — Gadget Tendency (@Gadget_Tendency) August 26, 2021

Surprisingly, in addition to all the deprecated features, Microsoft is not allowing users to view time in seconds when they left-click on the clock icon on the right side of the taskbar. The company has also disabled the Registry Hack that reintroduced seconds.

Microsoft does have some time to add functions and reintroduce the functionality of Taskbar. However, at this stage, chances of that happening, appear slim.