Cyberpunk 2077 will return to Sony PlayStation Store but game still not playable on last-gen PS4

Cyberpunk 2077 is all set to return to the Sony PlayStation Store. However, the eagerly-awaited immersive first-person game won’t be playable on last-gen PlayStation, i.e. the PS4.

Gamers who are still interested in playing the once bug-infested and glitchy Cyberpunk 2077, can rejoice. It is now available in “manual searches” on the Sony PlayStation Store. The game will officially list in the store but will work only on PS4 Pro and PS5 game consoles.

Sony PlayStation Cyberpunk 2077 store page is live as CD Projekt succeeds in relisting the game:

Cyberpunk 2077 is going to relist on Sony PlayStation Store. Sony had removed the game’s listing owing to its multiple bugs, glitches, and several other problems that made the game virtually unplayable.

CD Projekt, the game’s publisher, appears to have successfully negotiated the game’s return to the PlayStation Store. However, there are several challenges that await the title.

Cyberpunk 2077 is returning to the PlayStation Store very soon, but Sony says to avoid the PS4 edition. https://t.co/YzZ07HkPB1 pic.twitter.com/mnAc2Dyk19 — GameSpot (@GameSpot) June 15, 2021

Currently, anyone who doesn’t own the game can simply add the title to a wish list. Gamers can also “follow” Cyberpunk 2077 on Sony PlayStation Store in the same way as regular upcoming games.

If anyone already owns the digital version of the game, they can redownload the same directly from the store. Incidentally, CD Projekt has updated Cyberpunk 2077 to its latest 1.22 version.

#Cyberpunk2077 appears to be back on the #PlayStation Store but it's still unavailable to buy.https://t.co/3aBOdOLhBC — GameCentral (@GameCentral) June 15, 2021

As expected, there are several bug fixes, performance improvements, and stability boosting tweaks, etc. However, despite CD Projekt’s ongoing efforts, Cyberpunk 2077 remains unplayable on the majority of Sony PlayStation game consoles, confirmed Sony:

“SIE can confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 will be re-listed on PlayStation Store starting June 21, 2021. Users will continue to experience performance issues with the PS4 edition while CD Projekt Red continues to improve stability across all platforms. SIE recommends playing the title on PS4 Pro or PS5 for the best experience.”

In a statement to IGN, Sony confirmed Cyberpunk 2077's return but says base PS4 users will still experience performance issues. Sony recommends Cyberpunk should be played on PS4 Pro or PS5 until further fixes are in. https://t.co/n0HkeCHb8G pic.twitter.com/TGmY7S3e1w — Matt Kim 김태민 (@LawofTD) June 15, 2021

Gamers cannot buy Cyberpunk 2077 on the Sony PlayStation Store, while PS5-maker will soon close the refund window:

Both Sony and CD Projekt appear to be downplaying the relisting of Cyberpunk 2077 on the Sony PlayStation Store. The game’s publisher indirectly confirmed the news through a regulatory disclosure.

Meanwhile, Sony isn’t openly celebrating or promoting Cyberpunk 2077 on its online games’ marketplace. There is an accompanying “coming soon” message on the game’s dedicated page.

Incidentally, Sony is still offering refunds to any gamers who had purchased Cyberpunk 2077 from the company’s virtual game store. However, with the game’s imminent arrival on the virtual storefront, Sony will reportedly remove its dedicated web form for Cyberpunk refund requests on 18th June.

Update: Sony confirms Cyberpunk 2077 is coming back to the store, but it says "performance issues" will persist on PlayStation 4. https://t.co/3cUvAHvWLm — The Verge (@verge) June 15, 2021

CD Projekt had previously released patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077. Several experts claimed the publisher released the same, specifically to help the game’s reentry in Sony’s game store. it appears their efforts were successful.