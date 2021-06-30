After Jack Dorsey’s first Tweet sold for millions, Twitter is diving deeper into NFT: 140 Blockchain-backed virtual assets listed on Rarible

Twitter is now offering a whole range of NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens). Incidentally, the micro-blogging network will not sell these digital-only assets but will offer them to “fans”.

Twitter Inc. will give away 140 new NFTs. Incidentally, the company’s CEO recently sold his and the platform’s first-ever Tweet for almost 3 Million.

Twitter’s official account flooded with NFT-related aesthetics:

NFTs have taken over Twitter’s official account. Its new header image reads: “I’ve stopped moisturizing because tweeting about NFTs is keeping me young now.”

This morning, Twitter posted, “140 free NFTs for 140 of you, besties,”. Although the micro-blogging platform hasn’t officially acknowledged, the number could be a nod to Twitter’s 140-character limit.

Reply Guy The man behind the mansplaining. pic.twitter.com/H5YdNxVUvl — Twitter (@Twitter) June 30, 2021

A 140 NFTs might seem a lot, but in reality, Twitter is offering just seven NFTs, with each having 20 variations. The social media platform has listed all the NFTs on the popular NFT marketplace Rarible.

A Furry Twitter NFT shows a three-dimensional version of Twitter’s logo covered in seemingly soft, lustrous, and inviting fur. A Reply Guy NFT reportedly represents someone who always comes up with the same reply. First Born features Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s first-ever tweet.

Furry Twitter Like but don’t touch. pic.twitter.com/oFTngwhJms — Twitter (@Twitter) June 30, 2021

NFTs, or Non-Fungible Tokens, are blockchain-based digital assets that represent anything purely virtual. It could be an audio clip or video file.

In Twitter’s case, the NFTs are all short GIFs directly related to Twitter in myriad ways. Quite a few are playful animations and characters that seem to be interacting with some aspect of the platform’s brand. Simply put, Twitter is offering NFTs that increase brand association and recognition.

Twitter won’t sell the NFTs but will retain all rights to the same:

It is important to note that Twitter is not selling any of the 140 NFTs it has currently listed on Rarible. The social media platform will offer the NFTs directly to people who reply to its main tweet announcing the giveaway. It seems the giveaway has already begun.

Anyone who ends up owning one of the NFTs is allowed to display the artwork for their own personal, non-commercial purposes. However, Twitter will retain the right and titles of the artwork.

Owners of the digital-only artwork cannot use the NFTs in connection with any product or service that is not a part of Twitter. It is quite obvious that Twitter does not want people tarnishing its image in any way. If NFT owners violate the terms, they will be fined $100.

First Born Check in on your Tweets. pic.twitter.com/qrKHOeVxtU — Twitter (@Twitter) June 30, 2021

Although Twitter is offering the NFTs for free, Rarible appears to show some bids ranging from 0.12 wETH to 1 wETH. Hence, real-world monetary value for such NFTs could be between $255 to $2,130.