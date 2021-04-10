Microsoft Edge gets ‘Workspaces’ tab grouping as it surpasses Firefox browser

Microsoft has added yet another feature to its web browser. The Chromium-based Edge web browser has received a new tab grouping feature called ‘Workspaces’.

Microsoft Edge for Windows 10 has received a new feature called “Workspaces”. The feature is aimed at organizing browsing activities or tabs to form a cohesive tabs management experience.

Microsoft replacing Tab strip with ‘Workspaces’?

Microsoft clearly wants to improve Tab Management. It understands many users have multiple tabs open simultaneously, and would benefit from tools that help them organize and cluster them.

“Workspaces” is a way to expand browsing activities into multiple groups. In other words, instead of having just one tab strip with all open tabs, users can have numerous “Workspaces” or groups.

Experts indicate the feature will follow a similar approach used in Windows 10 and Google’s Chrome. Similar to Google Chrome’s Tab Groups or Window 10’s Virtual Desktops, Edge’s Workspaces give users more space for separate task-related browsing activities.

Edge receives a brand new Workspaces feature to organize your tabs https://t.co/6fBowG14EE, h/t to @Leopeva64 for the tip! — Winaero (@winaero) April 9, 2021

Users can create Workspaces by clicking on a new button located at the top left corner. Users can dedicate different tab groups for different tasks. For example, users can have one group dedicated for casual web browsing, while using another screen for their office or schoolwork.

To create different tab groups, click on “Create a new workspace”, add a name, and select color. In each workspace, users can add as many tabs as they need. Once users have added tabs, they will appear under the “Workspaces” pane.

Will Microsoft Edge consume more RAM and CPU with the Workspaces feature?

Launching Workspaces does not launch another session or instance of Microsoft Edge. This means the browser will continue to consume resources for just one session with multiple tabs.

It is not clear how Microsoft has achieved the feat, but maintaining optimum RAM and CPU consumption is quite an achievement. Browsers like Google Chrome, Firefox, Opera, etc. have several tricks of their own to keep resource utilization low.

Speaking of browsers, Microsoft Edge has crawled past Firefox to become the second most popular browser on Windows. In the overall desktop computing space, the browser is still at the third spot.

Firefox has been edged off the podium as the #3 browser, due to Edge eating into Chrome's market share, and nudging ahead.https://t.co/7OkmMOikR1 — Aaron Toponce ⚛️ (@AaronToponce) April 5, 2021

Despite its growth, the new Chromium-based Edge browser reportedly holds less than 10 percent of the market share. Google Chrome is the clear market leader in the space with a 68 percent market share.

Experts, however, speculate that Microsoft Edge is rapidly growing in adoption and usage. Moreover, there are several users who still have to let go of the now-obsolete Internet Explorer 11.