Microsoft Windows Server 2022 has AES 256 encryption and Secured-Core to protect against state-sponsored hacking and commodity malware

Microsoft has confirmed that Windows Server 2022 is now available in preview. Windows Insiders have been testing the operating system for some time.

Microsoft has officially named the next Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) release for Windows Server OS as Windows Server 2022. The company has confirmed the new OS will have several security improvements to protect against state-sponsored hacking attempts and commodity malware.

Microsoft Windows Server 2022 LTSC release to have AES 256 encryption and other security features:

Microsoft announced that Windows Server 2022 is now in preview and “provides secured connectivity enabled by industry-standard AES 256 encryption.” It will also improve hybrid server management with performance monitoring and event alerts in Windows Admin Center.

“Furthermore, this release includes significant improvements to Windows container runtime, such as virtualized time zones and IPV6 support for globally scalable apps, as well as containerization tools for .NET, ASP.NET, and IIS applications,” added Microsoft.

One of the most notable inclusions in Windows Server 2022 is the Secured-Core platform. It is Microsoft’s answer to the increasing firmware vulnerabilities that attackers try and exploit.

Hackers usually attempt to bypass a Windows machine’s Secure Boot. They currently have the added advantage of today’s endpoint security solutions lacking visibility at the firmware level.

Microsoft will build secured-core PCs in collaboration with OEM partners and silicon vendors. They will shield users attacks with the following features:

Loading Windows securely: Enabled with Hypervisor Enforced Integrity, a Secured-core PC only starts executables signed by known and approved authorities. Also, the hypervisor sets and enforces permissions to prevent malware from attempting to modify the memory and made executable

Firmware Protection: System Guard Secure Launch uses the CPU to validate the device to boot securely, preventing advanced firmware attacks

Identity Protection: Windows Hello allows you to sign-in without a password, Credential Guard leverages VBS to prevent identity attacks

Secure, hardware-isolated operating environment: Uses the Trusted Platform Module 2.0 and a modern CPU with Dynamic Root Of Trust Measurement (DRTM) to boot up your PC securely and minimizes firmware vulnerabilities

Owing to these improvements, servers can better shield themselves from firmware security bugs, cyberattacks, and unauthorized access. These servers can also secure users’ identity and domain credentials more effectively, in addition to booting securely.

Microsoft’s Server OS and Secured-core platform jointly offer several benefits, confirms Microsoft:

Windows Server 2022 is by far one of the most secure operating systems for servers, implied Microsoft. It packs some of the industry-leading security features such as TLS 1.3, virtual containers, etc.

Microsoft has noted the preventative defense capabilities of the Windows Server 2022 LTSC: