Windows 11 will not have Android App support at the time of official stable update release but will arrive this year for Windows Insiders

Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 11 will officially start rolling out to compatible computers starting October 5. However, the latest, stable release of the successor to Windows 10 will not have Android App support.

Microsoft has delayed Android App support within Windows 11. Simply put, PC users may have to wait about a year before running Android Apps natively inside Windows 11.

Microsoft puts off Android App support possibly due to performance and reliability issues:

Microsoft confirmed that Windows 11 will be rolling out on October 5 to consumers with supported hardware. Additionally, OEMs will start selling their PCs, be it laptops and desktops, preloaded with the latest OS at the same time.

Windows 11 will start rolling out gradually, confirmed Microsoft. What this basically means is that not every PC that can run the operating system will get the same at the same time.

Windows 11 won't support Android apps at launch https://t.co/3jDh9B38MU by @BradChacos — PCWorld (@pcworld) August 31, 2021

Microsoft has hinted that its implementing “intelligence models” to deploy Windows 11 as an “Upgrade”. This directly means the company is being extremely selective about who will get the OS.

Microsoft indicated that “reliability and device age” are two of the important deciding factors. In other words, newer computers with capable hardware will be at the front of the queue. Despite the potential delays, Microsoft has assured that Windows 11 should reach all qualifying PCs with a legitimate Windows OS license by the middle of next year.

Windows 11 releasing on 5th October.😍 But as of now Android app Support will not be there !! pic.twitter.com/5lC8wecdVK — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) August 31, 2021

The Windows 11 Build 22000.168 is the final, stable release of the operating system. It is notably missing the Android App Support.

Microsoft has indicated that the feature should arrive in the “coming months”. However, the company hasn’t offered any details about why the feature is missing at the initial release of Windows 11. Reports suggest, there may have been certain performance issues with Android App Support.

Microsoft to test new features as part of Windows 11 Public Beta releases in coming months:

Windows 11 will have Android App Support this year itself. However, only Windows Insider Program participants will have access to the same. Moreover, the app support will be experimental, and needless to add could be buggy and unreliable.

As previously reported, Microsoft has opted to join hands with Amazon. The majority of Android apps that users will access on Windows 11, will come from Amazon App Store.

Android apps which are available in the Amazon store will be discoverable through the revamped Microsoft Store. Developers who list the apps on the store, will, however, have to approve the availability first.

Incidentally, previous reports have indicated that Microsoft could allow sideloading. Simply put, Microsoft might just allow “local installation”.

Once installed, Windows 11 users will be able to launch the Android apps from the Start menu, taskbar, Windows Search results, Share menu, and other places.

Microsoft Windows 11 is by far the most progressive operating system when it comes to supporting app platforms, codebase, language, etc. Besides Android apps, the operating system will support Win32, UWP, PWA, and even Linux apps, complete with GUI support.