Windows 11 ‘Release Date’ confirmed: Microsoft will offer Windows 10 Upgrade ‘starting from’ October 5 strictly as ‘Opt-In Update’

Microsoft has finally confirmed Windows 11 official arrival date for PCs across the world. Computers that meet the stringent “System Requirements” for the new Operating System should search for Windows 11 starting from October 5.

After months of hype, and toying with the expectations and emotions of PC owners, Microsoft has confirmed the official release date of Windows 11. It is important to note that Microsoft will “gradually” roll out the stable release of the successor to Windows 10.

Windows 11 will be strictly available as an ‘Opt-In Searchable’ Update to qualifying PCs starting October 5:

Microsoft has finally announced that Windows 11 will be available on October 5th. The company has confirmed that the update will be available to both: Windows 10 users as well as new computers.

Simply put, Windows 11 will arrive for everybody on the same date. But this does not mean Windows 11 will be available to every computer user.

Microsoft will release Windows 11 on October 5th https://t.co/CHu72Hc8mX pic.twitter.com/woEQosTpOa — The Verge (@verge) August 31, 2021

Windows 11 will start shipping with new computers starting from October 5. This basically means that laptop and PC manufacturers will start selling their products preinstalled with the new Operating System this week.

This also means Microsoft quietly released Windows 11 as an RTM release and to OEMs quietly some time back. The company successfully ensured that laptop and PC makers did not leak the final, stable release of Windows 11.

I can't believe none of you spotted my Windows 11 release date teaser back in June. I should have also put this on my shelf instead 😉 https://t.co/RXqQAbUadP pic.twitter.com/BlWtT28LK1 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 31, 2021

As for PCs and laptops that meet the stringent System Requirements, Windows 11 will be available starting from October 5. It is, however, important to note that the OS will be available only as an “Opt-in or “Searchable” upgrade.

Microsoft has repeatedly stressed that it will not auto-update any computer running Windows 10 or earlier, to Windows 11. Interested users whose computers can accept Windows 11, must search for “Feature Update” in the Windows Update app.

Microsoft using “intelligence models” to prioritize seeding Windows 11 into “newer hardware”:

Microsoft has indicated it is relying on “intelligence models” to deploy Windows 11 as an “Upgrade”. What this means is that the company is being extremely selective about who will get the OS.

Microsoft hasn’t offered much detail about the algorithm. However, the company did indicate that “reliability and device age” are two of the important deciding factors.

Windows 11 has a release date! It begins rolling out on October 5 for new and existing PCs across the globe: https://t.co/EsnDdeaYoP — Windows Central (@windowscentral) August 31, 2021

Windows 11 should reach all qualifying PCs with a legitimate Windows OS license by the middle of next year. However, it is amply clear that several computer users may find themselves at the back of the queue.

Reports indicate shops that are currently selling PCs and laptops with Windows 10 preinstalled will receive Windows 11 on a priority basis. Some of the notable OEMs whose PCs should receive the new OS on priority include Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, and obviously, Microsoft.

Microsoft highlights Windows 11 ready laptops following Oct. 5th release announcement https://t.co/mw2I3lXVic — OnMSFT.com (@onmsft) August 31, 2021

Microsoft Windows 11 is certainly an evolutionary leap. However, the OS will arrive without Android App Support. The company has promised to include the ability to run Android apps downloaded from Amazon App Store “in coming months”.