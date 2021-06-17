Windows 7 OS hold-outs could jump directly to Windows 11: Free upgrade to Windows 10 offer still valid but so is End of Support date

Remember the time Windows XP OS users held out for the longest time, ignored Windows 8, 8.1, and Vista, before grudgingly upgrading to Windows 7/10? The same scenario could play out during the transition to Windows 11 from Windows 7 and Windows 10 OS.

Microsoft offered a free upgrade from Windows 7 to any PC user who had a licensed version of Windows 10. The same tradition could continue with Windows 11.

Microsoft retiring Windows 10 in 2025, but what about Windows 7 hold-outs?

Windows 11 is undoubtedly the next iteration that will succeed Windows 10. The recently leaked ISO as well as screenshots confirm Microsoft will announce the Windows 10X-inspired operating system on June 24.

Despite being a decade old, Windows 10 hasn’t managed to absorb every Windows 7 user. There is still a sizeable chunk of PC users who continue to rock Windows 7.

When Microsoft launched Windows 10, there was a free upgrade option for Windows 7 OS users. Incidentally, the offer was to expire in 2016. However, several reports indicate Microsoft is still allowing free upgrades to Windows 10.

Launched back in 2015, Windows 10 has just received an official “Expiration Date”. Microsoft recently confirmed Windows 10 “End of Support” Date will be October 14, 2025.

App snapping / window resizing is so smooooooth on Windows 11 pic.twitter.com/MNtZLKLbE0 — Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) June 17, 2021

Microsoft officially dropped support for Windows 7 in January 2020. This means users of the now obsolete OS do not have access to security updates, let alone new features.

With Windows 10 also retiring in the next 4 years, Windows 7 OS users must upgrade or they will be three iterations behind.

Upgrade to Windows 11 directly from Windows 7?

Microsoft took a radical new approach to OS development and deployment with Windows 10. The company no longer sells a Windows version.

Instead, Microsoft offers “Windows as a Service”. Legitimate Windows 7 OS users received a free upgrade pathway to Windows 10.

hey Cortana, is Windows 11 real? pic.twitter.com/GcbBdNL0NZ — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 16, 2021

Microsoft continues to “service” Windows 10 through security and feature updates. The Big and Small Cumulative Feature Update schedule is biannual.

It is more than likely that Microsoft will continue the same tradition with Windows 11. Suddenly asking for payment for Windows 11 would not make any sense. Hence, the free upgrade path for Windows 10 OS users is obvious.

Hello there, meet Small and Large Windows 11 taskbar 😊 pic.twitter.com/eoo5jchO0q — Albacore (@thebookisclosed) June 16, 2021

Reports indicate Microsoft might offer the same privilege to Windows 7 OS users as well. It is, however, important to note that Microsoft continues to sell licenses for Windows 10.

The Windows OS platform’s status as an operating system-as-a-service should not alter. Still, more information might surface on June 24, when Microsoft will make a “big announcement about the next version of Windows”.