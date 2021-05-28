Microsoft Edge v91 released for Windows 10 and macOS: Performance improvements, colorful themes, and many new features included

Microsoft Edge browser’s latest version is available to download and install. The Edge v91 appears to be directly competing with Google Chrome v91 which is out as well.

Microsoft Edge v91 update is now rolling out gradually to Windows 10 and macOS. The update brings with it quite a few performance improvements including sleeping tabs, startup boost, new colorful themes, and more.

Microsoft claims Edge v91 is the fastest browser on Windows 10:

Microsoft claims the new Edge v91 is the fastest version of the browser on Windows 10. The company even promised several more improvements would arrive later this year. As usual, this update also fixes multiple bugs.

Windows 10’s Edge browser is now the ‘best performing’, according to Microsoft Later this week, Microsoft will release version 91 of Edge. In addition, we will add sleeping tabs and a startup boost. Microsoft Edge processes are run in the background as part of a startup boost. pic.twitter.com/tsAQyiIydH — Daballoti ❁ (@heydaballoti) May 26, 2021

The Sleeping Tab feature alone, promises to improve memory savings by as much as 81 percent explained Microsoft CVP Liat Ben-Zur: “This month, sleeping tabs is further improved with up to 82% memory savings based upon internal data collected on our preview builds. It does so by immediately putting ads to sleep when you put tabs in the background for instant resource savings. Sleeping tabs also now have additional improvements to save system resources on Windows”.

Microsoft Edge 91 rolls out with new sleeping tabs and startup boost https://t.co/tEAHkHoExn — Harjit Dhaliwal [MVP] (@Hoorge) May 26, 2021

Microsoft has also included a powerful PDF reader mode which includes a “smoother and more consistent” experience text selection. Consumers and enterprise customers can also insert digital signatures to validate the authenticity of changes made in a document.

Edge v91 becomes colorful and helps in saving money during online shopping:

Microsoft Edge v91 also offers multiple ways to personalize the browser with 10 new color themes. This feature is available on the Appearance page in Settings.

The Edge New Tab page has a Personalize button as well. This feature lets users tailor the news and headlines they wish to see when using Edge’s informational view.

We take personalization personally. Customize your browsing experience with the latest update. Out now. https://t.co/GRhNnKi7lB pic.twitter.com/tl9TEbJkmE — Microsoft Edge (@MicrosoftEdge) May 27, 2021

Microsoft has also offered Bing rebates integration in the latest update to the Edge browser. Users need to sign in with Microsoft Rewards accounts and enable Bing Rebates to benefit from the same.

Microsoft Edge 91 Adds Price History, Bing Rebates, More – https://t.co/bkdwYHbupZ pic.twitter.com/nxgbudfq1G — Thurrott Feed (@Thurrottfeed) May 27, 2021

More than 1200 retailers are integrated within the feature. Simply browsing the web will result in helpful and money-saving cashback offers that will appear in the address bar with a blue tag.

Microsoft Edge 91 also includes a new price comparison tool in the address bar. It will show users the price history for items they wish to buy.

Currently, 9 retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and Home Depot, Macy’s, etc. are part of the program, but more could join soon.