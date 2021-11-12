Microsoft retiring Windows Store: Windows 10 PCs gaining access to the new ‘Microsoft Store’ which was exclusively reserved for Windows 11

Microsoft had rolled out a completely new, and fundamentally redesigned Microsoft Store for Windows 11. It appears the company is retiring the old ‘Windows Store’.

Moving ahead, Windows 10 PCs will have access to the new app store. Until recently, the company restricted the app repository to Windows 11 PCs.

Microsoft retiring Windows Store, and retaining a single repository for all actively supported Operating Systems:

Windows Store was, and still is, the primary App Store for Windows 10 PCs. It houses multiple apps, but the selection still needs work.

Windows 10 PC users acquire the majority of the software from third-party or independent websites and platforms. Needless to mention, Microsoft realized the importance of a central repository of apps a little late.

The company seems to have been on a self-correction path. The new Microsoft Store addresses the majority of limitations, flaws, and shortcomings that existed within the Windows Store.

Microsoft Store is home to a variety of apps. Moreover, there’s a wide selection of categories as well. In addition to Win32 apps, the Windows 11 Store also houses PWA (Progressive Web Apps), .NET, Xamarin, Electron, React Native, Java, and UWP (Universal Windows Platform) apps.

New Windows 11 Microsoft Store now rolling out to Windows 10 users – https://t.co/pweS1olY8Z pic.twitter.com/cF0J1sDp0U — MSPoweruser (@mspoweruser) November 11, 2021

Microsoft is also including multiple Linux Distros that work with the company’s Windows Subsystem for Linux. Additionally, Microsoft is also working with Amazon to offer Android Apps within the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft Store has a modern design and a significantly more open ecosystem. This open ecosystem provides greater flexibility to developers. The company is even allowing competing platforms like the EPIC Games Store.

Windows 10 PCs will have access to Microsoft Store:

Microsoft has reportedly started rolling out the new Windows Store to Windows 10 PCs. Users running Windows 10 2004 or newer will soon receive access through a background update in the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft explained in a notice in the Windows Message Center: “Starting today, the new Microsoft Store is coming to Windows 10 PCs. This experience will be rolled out in phases to users on Windows 10 PCs running Windows 10, version 2004 or newer throughout the end of the year. It will come as an automatic Store background update – no action is required through Windows Update”.

Windows 11 Microsoft Store now began rolling out for Windows 10 users . Rollout will be completed in phases so if you have not received it yet, no need to worry you will get it soon.#Windows10 #Windows11 #MicrosoftStore Via : @RudyHuyn pic.twitter.com/ivVdwzWI1I — Rajveer Yadav (Tech Blitz) (@TechBlitz5) November 12, 2021

“The new Microsoft Store on Windows has been fully redesigned to offer more content in a responsive and simple experience. It also offers improvements to the tools which enable developers to discover and configure apps”.

Needless to mention, Microsoft is gradually rolling out access. In other words, Windows 10 PC users need not expect immediate changes.