Microsoft Windows 365 ‘Cloud PC’ platform is live: Subscription fees and other details for accessing remotely-hosted Windows 10 and 11 desktops for businesses

Microsoft revealed the Windows 365 Cloud PC platform recently, and today, the company offered more details about the same. Starting from just $20, the service goes all the way up to $162 per user per month.

Microsoft’s Windows 365 Cloud PC service is now generally available. The service is available through any hardware that can run a modern-day web browser.

What is Microsoft Windows 365 and what features the Cloud PC platform offers:

Microsoft had revealed the new Windows 365 service at the Inspire 2021 conference. At its core, the platform offers a cloud-based virtual desktop experience.

Businesses can deploy Windows 10 Cloud PCs, with Windows 11 coming soon, on the cloud. The service is not constrained by the hardware on which it runs.

Microsoft Windows 365 merely needs a decent display, and just enough power to fire up a web browser. Simply put, even a weak computer, tablet, foldable smartphone, or even a Single Board Computer (SBC) can reliably run Windows 10 or Windows 11 with all the features and functions. The device will need a reliable internet connection though.

Your Windows in the cloud, ready whenever you need it. Introducing Windows 365. https://t.co/X1IF7ElxRP #Windows365 pic.twitter.com/BbWz9dfYGs — Microsoft 365 (@Microsoft365) July 28, 2021

Microsoft is powering the Windows 365 service on top of Azure Virtual Desktop. Incidentally, this is a pre-existing platform, but the company has offered a redesigned interface.

Simply put, Windows 365 is exceptionally easy to manage, deploy, and access, Cloud PC platform. No more configuring secure VPN tunnels, managing accounts, and troubleshooting Remote Desktop Sessions.

Ready to test Windows 365 – so far less than 10 minutes to get to this point. Just waiting on setup to finish. pic.twitter.com/FrsLgcEFev — Richard Hay (@WinObs) August 2, 2021

Some of the major benefits that Microsoft offers with Windows 365 include the ability to boot into the OS instantly, consistent workspaces that let users easily pick up from where they left off, as well as full support for business apps such as Microsoft 365.

Microsoft has also stressed Windows 365’s enhanced security. Needless to mention, the company’s multiple threat mitigation services and technologies help to secure remote desktop sessions.

Microsoft Windows 365 cloud-based virtual desktop subscription prices and other details revealed:

Starting today, Microsoft Windows 365 is available to all businesses and enterprise customers. Although individuals cannot subscribe to the platform yet, pricing does indicate a single-user license as well.

Microsoft’s Windows 365 cloud PC service offers 12 configurations. The cheapest configuration starts at just $20 or $24 per user per month.

Microsoft's Windows 365 Cloud PC service will range from $20 to $162 per user per month: https://t.co/afr6tbrKO9 pic.twitter.com/I94g4NGNNf — Mary Jo Foley (@maryjofoley) August 2, 2021

The lowest-end Cloud PC offers a 1 vCPU processor, 2 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage. Premium subscriptions for Windows 365 offer 8 vCPU. Users can opt for up to 32 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage. Prices for such plans range from $123 to $162 per user per month.

Windows 365 currently offers 12 hardware configurations, ranging from a 1vCPU/2GB RAM/64GB storage for $24 to 8vCPU/32GB RAM/512GB storage for $162. The full list below. pic.twitter.com/elyRoNojVb — BleepingComputer (@BleepinComputer) August 2, 2021

Windows 365 enables users to stream all their personalized applications, tools, data, and settings from the cloud across any device. Any device with a web browser, be it Windows, Mac, iPad, Android, and even a Linux device can comfortably run the Cloud PC platform.

The Windows experience should be consistent, no matter the device. Needless to mention, this platform strongly reminds of Cloud Gaming.